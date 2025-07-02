Report: Trump’s Global Aid Cuts Risk 14m Deaths In 5 Years

Donald Trump’s move to cut most of the US funding towards foreign humanitarian aid could cause more than 14 million additional deaths by 2030, according to research published in The Lancet medical journal.

A third of those at risk of premature deaths are children, the research finds, reports the BBC. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said in March that President Trump’s administration had cancelled over 80% of all programmes at the US Agency for International Development, or USAID.

“For many low- and middle-income countries, the resulting shock would be comparable in scale to a global pandemic or a major armed conflict,” Davide Rasella, who co-authored the Lancet report, said in a statement.