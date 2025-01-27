Report: Trump’s Crypto Embrace Might Trigger Regulatory Changes In Africa

Share

Citing the increased interest, he said, he has received from traditional banks following the inauguration of crypto-friendly US President Donald Trump, the CEO of Yellow Card Financial, a pan-African focused digital assets exchange, Chris Maurice, is expecting regulators on the continent to act quicker on establishing rules for the sector, according to a Bloomberg report.

The report quoted Maurice as saying that: “With the US moving this way, I think that you’ll see a lot more speed from various governments around Africa in terms of getting to a point regulatory clarity.

This gives us more confidence that over the next year or so, you’re gonna see sweeping regulatory change across the African continent.”

According to the report, his remarks came hours after the US Securities and Exchange Commission said it will launch a cryptocurrency-focused task force to come up with ways to regulate the market, part of Trump’s plan for the sector.

Despite widespread adoption of crypto assets by young Africans and businesses hedging against unstable currencies, many countries on the continent still lack the required legislation for use of digital assets in the financial markets.

“Crypto trading is still illegal in most African nations and trading activities are closely monitored by central banks concerned that investors will use stablecoins to transfer their assets abroad, causing capital flight.

The arrest and trial of an executive of the Binance exchange in Nigeria last year, accused by authorities of currency manipulation – which he denied – is a pointer to how far governments can go,” the report said.

However, it reported Maurice as saying that he has witnessed a change in sentiment since Trump’s victory in November, with the industry taking off in ways that he didn’t think was possible even just a couple of months before.

The company which has several backers, including from Jack Dorsey’s Block, Valar Ventures, which was co-founded by Peter Thiel, and Coinbase Ventures, has received several offers of acquisition, Maurice said.

“We’re having conversations with banks and other major financial institutions that a couple of months ago, they didn’t want to hear about crypto, they didn’t want to talk about it,” Maurice said.

Share

Please follow and like us: