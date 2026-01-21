Report: Trump Threatens To Sue JPMorgan Over Debanking

President Donald Trump has railed against JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM). and its leader Jamie Dimon, threatening to sue the banking giant over his claim that he was debanked after the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot, according to a Bloomberg report.

The report said that in a post over the weekend, Trump responded to a Wall Street Journal story that said Trump offered Dimon the role of Federal Reserve chief several months ago in a way that Dimon interpreted as a joke.

“There was never such an offer and, in fact, I’ll be suing JPMorgan Chase over the next two weeks for incorrectly and inappropriately debanking me after the January 6th Protest,” Trump wrote.

He didn’t elaborate. Trump claimed in August that JPMorgan “discriminated against me very badly” when he alleged the bank asked him to close accounts he held for decades, an action he believes was connected to his supporters stormed the Capitol to stop the 2021 certification of President Joe Biden’s victory.

The bank later said it’s facing reviews, investigations and legal proceedings tied to the Trump administration’s fight against “debanking.” “We agree that no one’s account should ever be closed because of political or religious beliefs,” JPMorgan spokesperson Trish Wexler said in an emailed statement.

“We appreciated that this administration has moved to address political debanking and we support those efforts.” Dimon said last week he wouldn’t consider being the Fed chair.

In response to a question last Thursday at a US Chamber of Commerce event about whether he’d consider taking over the central bank, Dimon said, “Chairman of the Fed, I’d put in the absolutely, positively no chance, no way, no how, for any reason.” As for running the Treasury, “I would take the call,” he said.

Dimon said in an emailed statement that there were no job offers and added, “I have enormous respect for Secretary Bessent and think he’s doing an excellent job for our country — better than I could have.” Dimon was referring to Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.

Trump hasn’t yet said whom he will nominate to succeed Fed Chair Jerome Powell, whose term as chair ends in May. Trump said Friday he has a pick in his mind but declined to identify them.

Dimon’s comments follow a public back-and-forth between Dimon and Trump earlier this week over the president’s attacks on the Fed, including criminal subpoenas issued by the Justice Department over the renovation of the Fed’s headquarters.

Dimon said last Tuesday that chipping away at Fed independence is “not a great idea,” and could lead to higher inflation and interest rates over time. Meanwhile, JPMorgan has formed a new advisory team to help companies and sponsors raise money from private markets, as the largest U.S. lender looks to deepen its presence in the red-hot alternative asset class.

The new team – private capital advisory & solutions – will be led by Keith Canton, who joined JPMorgan in 2015 and most recently led the firm’s Americas equity capital markets team, according to a statement.

As private startups such as ChatGPT-maker OpenAI and Elon Musk’s rocket company SpaceX remain private for longer even as their valuations top the S&P 500 average, Wall Street banks have moved quickly to address their need to raise capital outside public markets. J.P. Morgan last year began publishing research notes on them.

“Private markets are a strategic priority for J.P. Morgan, and as they continue to grow in importance, scale and complexity,they are fundamentally reshaping the capital landscape,” said Anu Aiyengar, its global head of advisory and M&A.

The new team will combine JPMorgan’s private capital advisory and M&A capabilities. Canton, who has more than 20 years of experience, will report to Aiyengar and global head of capital markets Kevin Foley.