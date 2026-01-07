Report: Top Hedge Funds Delivered Big Gains In 2025

Large multi-manager funds, including D.E. Shaw, Balyasny Asset Management, Bridgewater Associates and Point72 Asset Management, generated mostly double-digit gains in 2025, reflecting an upbeat year for the hedge fund industry that was buoyed by an AI-powered stock market rally, according to a Reuters report.

The news agency said it was told by a source familiar with the matter that D.E. Shaw’s two flagship funds produced double-digit returns, reflecting similar gains seen across top multi-strategy peers during a year of record volatility.

The firm’s Oculus Fund generated a net return of around 28.2% for the year and has made a net annualized return of 14.4% since its founding in 2004, the report said.

According to the report, D.E. Shaw’s Composite Fund, which is its largest multi-strategy fund, generated a net return of around 18.5 per cent, with an annualized net return of 12.9 per cent since its inception in 2001.

Founded in 1988, D.E. Shaw managed more than $85 billion as of December 1 across hedge funds, private markets, multiasset-class and active equity investment strategies.

Also the report said that Balyasny, which was co-founded in 2001 by Dmitry Balyasny, delivered gains of 16.7% during the year, while Steve Cohen’s Point72 produced a return of 17.5 per cent. Top multi-manager funds broadly enjoyed healthy gains last year, helped mainly by a strong performance from the U.S. stock market that has been lifted by euphoria around artificial intelligence-focused stocks.

Fund managers also have benefited from US President Donald Trump’s trade wars that triggered volatility in bond and currency markets. Large global macro hedge funds typically invest in stocks, bonds, currencies and commodities.

“Overall, it has been a strong year for hedge funds across strategies, with decent alpha generation and recognition from allocators,” said Vanessa Bogaardt, global head of capital introduction, prime financing at Bank of America. “Hedge fund assets are at alltime highs, supported by net inflows into the industry.

Allocator sentiment toward hedge funds remains positive, and we see plenty of opportunities to explore in 2026,” she added. The benchmark S&P 500 index rose about 16 per cent last year, as it went from record highs in midFebruary, to near bear-market lows in early April, and then to fresh record highs in December.

The volatility – fueled largely by Trump’s whiplash trade, fiscal and geopolitical policies – helped trading desks across Wall Street reap profits, as active portfolio shuffling created price arbitrage. Bridgewater Associates, founded by billionaire Ray Dalio and currently led by CEO Nir Bar Dea, posted the highest profits in its 50-year history.

Its flagship Pure Alpha fund surged 34 per cent in 2025 to lead the pack of top multi-strategy funds that operate so-called pod shops, which refer to teams of traders who oversee multiple asset classes including stocks, commodities, and bonds.

Some top firms including Millennium and Citadel, however, lagged their largest peers, after being weighed down during the first half of the year by Trump administration trade policies. Millennium gained 10.5 per cent during the year, while Citadel’s flagship Wellington fund posted a 10.2 per cent return, according to two sources familiar with the matter.

Citadel’s longterm annualized net return since its inception in 1990 stood at about 19 per cent, one of the sources said. Meanwhile, another report by the news agency said that global equity funds saw strong inflows in the final week of 2025 as optimism over AI-driven market gains over the past year and a solid corporate earnings outlook lifted risk appetite.

According to LSEG Lipper data, global equity funds attracted $26.54 billion of net inflows during the week, following about $37.05 billion of net purchases the previous week. The MSCI World Index rose 20.6 per cent in 2025, its strongest annual performance since a 24.05 per cent gain in 2019.

Analysts expect corporate earnings to grow 12.11 per cent in 2026, in line with the 12.32 per cent growth forecast for 2025, according to LSEG data covering 11,811 large- and mid-cap companies.

AFC acts as co-financial adviser for Angolan project

The Africa Finance Corporation (AFC) has announced the signing of key financing agreements for the Lobito Atlantic Railway Project in Angola. According to a press release, AFC alongside Eaglestone, acted as Co-Financial Adviser, to Lobito Atlantic Railway S.A. (LAR), the Borrower and Conces

Beyond its trade and logistics benefits, the project is expected to deliver substantial development impact, including job creation during construction and operation, skills development, improved safety standards, and long-term economic opportunities for communities along the corridor

sionaire of the 1,300-kilometre brownfield railway corridor. The statement said: “This transformational transport infrastructure initiative is backed by leading sponsors including Mota-Engil, a multinational engineering and construction group with a strong presence across Africa; Trafigura, one of the world’s leading independent commodities trading and logistics companies, and Vecturis, an international rail operator with extensive experience in freight rail concessions, mobilising world-class technical, operational and commercial expertise to ensure the long-term success of the corridor.”

It further stated that the signing of the $753 million financing package- consisting of $553 million from the US International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) and $200 million from the Development Bank of Southern Africa (DBSA), “marks a major milestone for the Lobito Atlantic Railway, a flagship regional infrastructure project that will rehabilitate, upgrade and operate the 1,300-kilometer brownfield rail line connecting the Port of Lobito on Angola’s Atlantic coast to the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) border, strengthening regional integration and improving access to global markets.”

Beyond its trade and logistics benefits, the project is expected to deliver substantial development impact, including job creation during construction and operation, skills development, improved safety standards, and long-term economic opportunities for communities along the corridor.

The financing package is expected to increase Lobito’s transportation capacity ten-fold to approximately 4.6 million metric tonnes per annum and to reduce the cost of transporting critical minerals by an estimated 30 per cent.

“The signing of the financing agreements for the Lobito Atlantic Railway demonstrates the strength of AFC’s financial advisory expertise in structuring and advancing complex, cross-border infrastructure transactions of strategic significance.

This initiative aligns with AFC’s broader development efforts to deliver a transformational transport corridor linking Angola, the DRC, and the wider Southern Africa region, reinforcing the critical role of integrated rail and port infrastructure in unlocking regional trade, industrial growth and supply-chain resilience”, said Samaila Zubairu, President and CEO of Africa Finance Corporation.

The Lobito Corridor is also of particular importance for Angola, one of AFC’s valued member countries and shareholders, reaffirming our long-standing commitment to supporting the country’s infrastructure development and economic priorities”, he added.

Nuno Gil, Founding Partner of Eaglestone, said: “We are delighted to have advised LAR in this landmark transport infrastructure transaction that is a key milestone to unlock regional trade and boost economic activity along the Lobito Corridor. The Eaglestone team can be proud in once again delivering world-class services within the project finance advisory industry in Southern Africa.”

Dollar makes positive start to 2026

The US dollar made a slightly positive start to 2026 last Friday after struggling against most currencies last year, while the yen inched back towards a 10-month low as traders awaited US economic data to predict interest rate moves this year.

A narrowing interest rate difference between the US and other economies cast a shadow over markets last year, resulting in sharp gains against the dollar for most major currencies, with the exception of the Japanese yen.

Worries about the US fiscal deficit, a global trade war and concern about Federal Reserve independence took a toll on the greenback, and those issues are likely to linger into 2026, according to analysts.