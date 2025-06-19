Report: Tanzania, Nigeria Lead In Scams Rate As AI Aids Online Frauds

Share

Tanzania and Nigeria have been placed at the top of the list of countries in Africa with higher fraud rates.

A new report from global verification platform, Sumsub, has revealed that traditional scams such as document forgery continue to decline in Africa while synthetic identity fraud powered by AI and digital forgery tools gains ground.

Sumsub, in its Q1 2025 Identity Fraud Report, disclosed that the continent’s overall fraud rate dipped slightly to 3.42 per cent, down from 3.50 per cent in the same period last year.

However, this modest drop masks a deeper shift in criminal tactics. “Africa’s fraud landscape is undergoing a seismic shift. Enhanced verification tools have decimated traditional document forgery, but criminals are adapting with synthetic IDs and AI-powered scams,” said Sumsub’s VP of Sales for Africa, Hannes Bezuidenhout.

However, despite the continental decline, Tanzania and Nigeria reported year-on-year increases in overall fraud rates, recording 4.89 per cent and 4.44 per cent respectively. Tanzania’s fraud rate surged nearly 10 per cent, while Nigeria’s rose by 2.5%.

In contrast, South Africa saw a significant 26% reduction, and Kenya posted a 15.5 per cent drop. Meanwhile, Nigeria’s fraud numbers paint a mixed picture.

While the total fraud rate ticked up, document forgery dropped sharply by nearly 80 per cent, thanks to improved verification systems.

South Africa saw a similar trend, with document forgery falling by more than 73 per cent. Kenya and Ghana also recorded major declines in document fraud – 45 per cent and 50 per cent, respectively.

While traditional forgery is falling out of favour, synthetic identity fraud, which involves the use of AI-generated credentials and fabricated documents, is rapidly growing in certain markets.

According to the report, synthetic document fraud remains below 0.3 per cent in South Africa but grew by a staggering 480 per cent year-on-year.

In Tanzania, the fraud accounts for over two per cent of all verification attempts, up 184 per cent, while in Nigeria, there was a 192 per cent increase, now representing 1.5 per cent of verification attempts.

Sumsub noted that this rise is consistent with global trends, although Africa does not stand out from other regions in terms of total synthetic fraud volumes.

Sumsub’s report also revealed how identity fraud is evolving across industries in Africa. While IT services, gaming, and social media platforms saw significant reductions, fraud in financerelated sectors increased.

The data highlights that professional services and social platforms remain highrisk sectors, with nearly six per cent of all verification attempts flagged as fraudulent in Q1 2025.

Bezuidenhout stressed that the evolution of fraud tactics demands an urgent upgrade in how businesses manage digital identity and compliance.

“The data proves that fraud prevention is now a race between innovation and adaptation. Businesses must invest in cutting-edge tools that secure their platforms while meeting regulatory standards,” he said.

With fraudsters increasingly leveraging synthetic identities, experts say the focus must shift from detecting fake documents to recognising fabricated digital personas.

