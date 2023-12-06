Report: Subsidy removal affected 90% businesses negatively

The removal of fuel subsidy by President Bola Tinubu negatively affected 90 per cent of businesses in Nigeria, Fate Foundation, in a report titled “State of Entrepreneurship,” has disclosed.

According to the report seen by New Telegraph yesterday, Fate Foundation surveyed over 10,000 businesses across the 36 states of the country and the Federal Capital Territory, (FCT) Abuja.

The report said smaller businesses were more affected than big businesses and that the policy resulted in high operating costs, lower profits due to weak demands, and loss of patronage from customers.

According to the report, businesses in the South-East were most affected by the subsidy removal policy while those in the South-South were least affected. It added that both male and female entrepreneurs were badly hit by Tinubu’s fuel subsidy removal.

It said: “Entrepreneurs in the South-East were the most affected, while those in the South-South were the least affected, relative to other regions. The impact of the policy was even for both male and female entrepreneurs.”

While analyzing Nigerian entrepreneurs’ outlook towards business opportunities, the report indicated in 2023, fewer Nigerians are optimistic about the future than they were in 2022.

It explained that around 86 per cent of entrepreneurs appeared optimistic about the future. The report noted that the figure is less than the 93 per cent who affirmed their positive outlook in 2022.

Fate Foundation in the report also stated that around 89 per cent of businesses in the country were negatively affected by the naira scarcity that occurred before the general election. It further said that the agricultural sector was the most affected.

According to it, the impact of the naira scarcity on farmers resulted in the contraction of the agricultural sector’s output by 0.9 per cent in the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) report for Q1. It noted that the decline was the first in over three decades.