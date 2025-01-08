Report: Sovereign Wealth Funds To Reach $60trn In Assets This Year

Share

The influence of Sovereign Wealth Funds (SWFs) or State-Owned Investors (SOIs), especially the ones from the Middle East, in private equity and credit markets is poised to grow in 2025, reflecting a transformation in global investment strategies, according to a report by research consultancy Global SWF.

The report said that as traditional banks pull back from lending due to regulatory pressures and economic uncertainties, private credits are filling the void, adding that projections suggest that SOIs could collectively reach $60 trillion in 2025 and $7 trillion by 2030, as Gulf nations progress toward their ambitious economic visions.

Specifically, the report said that Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) funds began to lead this trend after the on set of the pandemic.

It stated: “Over the past four years, ADIA has acquired stakes in Corient, in Fisher Investments (with Lunate), and in Hargreaves Lansdown.

ADQ has invested in Sagard and in Plenary Group, while Mubadala has acquired stakes in Corient’s parent company CI Financial, as well as in Silver Lake, For tress, and Silver Rock.

“This strategy is likely to continue as the boundaries between limited partnerships and general partnership blur further, allowing SOIs to deepen their influence and operational expertise in alternatives,” it added.

ADIA has anchored several initiatives, including Pemberton’s $1 billion net asset value financing strategy.

Mubadala established a $1 billion partnership with Goldman Sachs to invest in private credit across APAC, and a $2.5 billion private credit platform targeting middlemarket companies in the US with Apollo Global.

Private credit had its moment in 2024. With the global private credit market doubling to $ 1.7 trillion since 2018 and is projected to approach $3 trillion by 2030, investors are aggressively pursuing opportunities.

With SOIs leading the charge, private credit could bridge the gap between traditional banking and the growing demand for bespoke financial solutions.

However, it’s not without challenges. Higher interest rates and economic uncertainty pose risks to borrowers’ balance sheets.

However, these factors also create opportunities for investors to acquire distressed assets at discounted valuations.

Private credit’s flexibility, tailored solutions, and resilience to market volatility make it an attractive asset class for institutional investors, Global SWF said.

