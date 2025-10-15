Report Seeks Reforms To Make Nigeria, Others Investment Vehicle Hubs

A new study has found that 60 per cent of Africa-focused Investment Vehicles (IVs) are currently domiciled outside the continent, depriving African countries of critical capital flows needed to support small businesses, job creation, and inclusive economic growth.

The 190-page report, titled, “Study on Africa as a Juris- diction for Domiciliation of Investment Vehicles”, was released during a high-level pan-African webinar co-host- ed by the Collaborative for Fund Domiciliation in Africa, Mennonite Economic Development Associates (MEDA), and the Africa Impact Investing Group.

The study outlines how Africa’s regulatory and policy environment must evolve to attract more investment funds to domicile locally— particularly in high-potential markets like Nigeria, Ghana, Rwanda and Kenya. “It is time to enhance Africa’s competitiveness and increase capital mobilization through strategic investment vehicle domiciliation,” said Dr. Dorothy Nyambi, President and CEO of MEDA.

“Transforming the investment landscape for Africanowned and women-led investment vehicles will strengthen MSMEs that generate dignified and sustainable jobs for women and youth across Africa.” The study’s release marks the start of a three-year initiative to push for policy changes across Africa.

Nigeria is among the focus countries, alongside Ethiopia, Kenya, Ghana, Rwanda, and WAEMU nations like Côte d’Ivoire and Senegal. “Our collaborative team will be engaging directly with decision-makers to enhance regulatory and policy environments,” said Diana Smallridge, CEO of Momentus Global and co-author of the report.

“The goal is to make African domiciles more attractive and effective in deploying capital—particularly into women-led enterprises and inclusive businesses.” In parallel, the African Crowdfunding Association will advocate for updates to crowdfunding regulations, al- lowing for more flexible and accessible capital channels to further expand the continent’s investment landscape.

The report is part of a broader initiative supported by the Mastercard Foundation, and led by MEDA in collabo- ration with global and African investment ecosystem actors such as Momentus Global, Sa- mawati Capital Partners, and Stafford Law. The research engaged over 170 stakeholders—from fund managers and investors to regulators and legal professionals—across Africa and globally recognized fund domiciliation centres.