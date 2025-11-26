Report Seeks Coordinated Debt Relief, Increased Investment To Accelerate Africa’s Devt

A comprehensive report by South Africa’s G20 Presidency has called for bold multilateral action to transform Africa’s development trajectory.

The report: “Growth, Debt and Development: Opportunities for a New African Partnership,” called for sustained capitalisation of the African Development Fund, the African Development Bank’s (AfDB) concessional window, which remains vital for lowincome, fragile, and vulnerable countries that require concessional finance.

It identified the World Bank Group’s International Development Association (IDA) and the African Development Fund (ADF) as the largest sources of grant financing in Africa and vital players in concessional lending. The report outlines a paradigm shift from aid dependency to investment-driven development, anchored in African agency and global partnership.

It also calls for the capitalisation and empowerment of continental and regional development finance institutions to complement national efforts. It emphasises that the AfDB, alongside regional and national development finance institutions, must serve as the primary facilitators of frameworks for national investment, capacitybuilding initiatives, and the mobilisation of private capital.

“Africa needs a surge of productive investment in infrastructure, energy, education, health, and climate resilience,” the report notes. “[The] growing effectiveness of pan-African institutions is also important, and the African Development Bank, as well as regional and national development lenders, must play a catalytic role.”

The report further highlights the bank Group’s rollout of “innovative financing techniques, such as the Room2Run programme, a form of debt securi-tisation that increases lending capacity without a capital increase by transferring portfolio risks to the private sector.”

Commenting during a ceremony in Johannesburg to mark the handover of the report, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, said: “The release of the report of the Africa Expert Panel marks a key milestone in South Africa’s G20 Presidency, which has sought to advance solutions for the issues that matter most to the African continent,” South African President Cyril Ramaphosa noted at a ceremony in Johannesburg to mark the handover of the report, produced by a panel of experts.

Ramaphosa added: “The panel’s report reminds us that the greatest opportunity for global prosperity in the 21st century lies in Africa. We have a youthful and growing population, dynamic and innovative societies, and a wealth of natural resources.”