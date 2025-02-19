Report: Russian Wagner Troops ‘Execute Women And Children In Mali’

Share

Russian mercenaries have been accused of executing women and children in Mali where they are fighting for the government against separatist rebels.

The Wagner Group fighters and Malian troops are said to have opened fire on a convoy of civilian vehicles on Monday in an act of revenge after a battle with separatist rebels.

Women and children were reported to be among 24 civilians killed in the incident in the north-east of the West African country, reports the AFP news agency.

The Azawad Liberation Front claimed the killings had been in reprisal for its deadly clashes with government and Wagner forces at the weekend.

The Tuareg separatist group said it had killed six soldiers or mercenaries and lost eight of its own fighters, north-east of Annefif in Gao region.

