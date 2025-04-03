Report: Rising Costs Trigger Increase In Cash Withdrawals

Share

The rising cost of living in the country has led to an increase in cash withdrawals by consumers, according to a report by Unity Bank.

The report said that consumers are grappling with diminished purchasing power, occasioned by persistent inflation and exchange rate volatility, adding that this may negatively impact the retail and hospitality sectors as well as some Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs).

The report stated: “Consumers face diminished purchasing power due to persistent inflation and currency volatility.

Many are withdrawing more cash, likely as a response to rising costs. Reduced discretionary spending may impact retail, hospitality, and SMEs dependent on consumer demand.

A 2024 National Bureau of Statistics report found 43% of Nigerian SMEs struggle with credit access, a problem that may worsen under tighter monetary conditions.”

New Telegraph recently reported that in his personal statement at the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting held in February, a member of the committee, Mustapha Akinkunmi, highlighted the sharp decline in banking sector total deposits in January this year.

He stated: “The naira continues to appreciate in a stable manner amidst declining deposits in the banking sector. The drop of over N2 trillion in total deposits suggests a substantial reduction in available liquidity in the banking system.

“This is a marked change from previous months, as deposits in Nigeria have been on a general upward trend since August 2024.

The decline of Demand Deposits (-4.30%) could indicate that businesses or individuals are withdrawing funds from their accounts, likely due to a need for liquidity, an increase in expenditure, or a shift in investment strategy.”

