Report Reveals 60% Of Uae Travellers Rely On Ai To Plan Trips

…as human connection remains vital

Travel technology has continued to play a vital role in transforming the travel industry globally, changing the way travellers plan, book, and experience their journeys. According to a recent report by Tourism Economics commissioned by Arabian Travel Market (ATM), 60% of travellers in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) trust Artificial Intelligence (AI) to plan every aspect of their trips, compared to 48% of travellers in other countries, with this figure predicted to rise as technology becomes more embedded into consumer habits.

The report further disclosed that AI is becoming a key tool for travellers planning trips to the Middle East. Nearly six in 10 have used AI for travel planning, with 21% using it before their most recent trip.

As AI adoption grows, it is expected to play an increasing role in delivering personalised recommendations and booking experiences for tech-savvy travellers. The research also confirmed that travel firms are harnessing AI to enhance customer service and drive economic impact.

In line with the digital transformation within travel and tourism, ATM 2025 provided a platform for experts across the technology, hospitality and events industries to discuss the implications for human connection as AI-powered tools, personalised service platforms, and data-led design become more prevalent.

Speaking during the event, Amy Read, VP Innovation at Sabre Hospitality, said: “It is important to recognise that human connection is at the core of hospitality. When we think about innovation within hospitality, we try to find ways that amplify those key moments, rather than replace them. We want to free up staff time so that they can engage in more meaningful interactions.”

Read acknowledged that it is vital for the industry to recognise that technology has changed guests’ expectations of hospitality providers as they now seek instant gratification and swift responses.

This has led to the development of innovative solutions such as SynXis Concierge AI, which uses generative AI to transform customer service for hoteliers, providing immediate, detailed, and accurate responses to specific queries, reducing the reliance on individual staff knowledge and ensuring consistent, high-quality service around the clock.

Meanwhile, the rise of AI in the business events (MICE) sector is delivering significant gains in efficiency and insight. With the global meetings and events industry set to reach $945 billion in 2025 and projected to exceed $2.3 trillion by 2032, the need for scalable, intelligent tools has never been greater. Data-led personalisation is now critical to driving attendee engagement and loyalty, with AI helping to automate sourcing, translate content in real time, and generate tailored event experiences.

Danielle Curtis, Exhibition Director Middle East, Arabian Travel Market, said: “When it comes to travel and tourism innovations, the most effective technologies are those that amplify human interactions, improve efficiency and respond directly to customer needs. The industry has a shared commitment to responsible innovation by placing people at the centre of every technology solution.”

Reflecting the travel industry’s total convergence with technology and innovation, ATM Travel Tech was larger than ever at the 2025 edition, with an increase of over 26% in the number of products showcased.

ATM 2026 is scheduled to hold between May 4 and 7 and will build further on this innovation focus, showcasing the latest technologies that are shaping the future of travel.