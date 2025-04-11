Report Reveals 4bn Visits Across Africa’s Digital News Platform

Share

SquirrelPR, Africa’s leading PR management software, has released its RANKED2025. The highly anticipated annual report analysis the performance and influence of digital news platforms across Africa.

The latest edition sheds light on the evolving consumption patterns, platform influence, and emerging trends in five key African media markets: Nigeria, South Africa, Kenya, Egypt, and Ghana.

The report reveals a striking insight from Egypt, where the population of approximately 114 million contrasts sharply with the over 450 million visits recorded by a single digital news platform in 2024.

This key data point underscores a broader truth echoed throughout the report – that digital media influence is less about population size and more about platform strategy, content relevance, and cross-border reach.

At the top of the rankings is Youm7, an Arabic-language news platform based in Egypt, which leads in total annual visits. With Egypt’s literacy rate at 74 per cent and internet penetration at 72 per cent, Youm7’s digital dominance illustrates how national infrastructure, content appeal, and regional accessibility intersect to boost media impact – not only within the country but also across the wider Middle East.

RANKED2025 categorises digital news platforms into four major content verticals: News & Public Affairs, Business & Financial News, Technology News, and Entertainment & Lifestyle.

Across these categories, the report recorded over four billion total visits in 2024 from the five featured markets.

The platforms are further grouped into three influencebased tiers: Tier 1: 100M+ annual visits, Tier 2: 10M – 99M visits, and Tier 3: Niche platforms with at least 50,000 visits (particularly in business, tech, and entertainment sectors) Notable Tier 1 platforms include Youm7 (Egypt), News24 (South Africa), Daily Nation (Kenya), GhanaWeb (Ghana), and Vanguard Online (Nigeria).

The report emphasizes the critical role of social media engagement in shaping digital influence. Platforms with stronger social media followings consistently perform better in overall rankings, revealing a strong link between audience engagement and news platform visibility.

