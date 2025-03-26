Report: Retailers Push Payment Modernisation

Share

A majority of retailers plan to keep updating their payment programs to keep up with consumer tech demand, a KPMG survey has found.

According to the report, retailers need to make significant investments to navigate legacy systems, data security and privacy concerns.

When modernizing their payments, three in five retailers are working to upgrade and implement digital payments, KPMG reported. Nearly the same number are working to add new payment options.

“Implementing and integrating new payments platforms can be complex and time-consuming,” Courtney Trimble, lead of global payments at KPMG, said in the report.

“Despite these challenges, executives recognize the benefits of payment modernisation as a catalyst for growth and innovation,” Trimble added. One of the biggest roadblocks is cost.

Nearly twothirds of respondents said the top challenge when creating a modern payments programme for retail is the cost of implementing new technologies. For over half of respondents, training staff from old to new systems is also a challenge.

A seamless payment experience is critical to customer satisfaction, Duleep Rodrigo, national sector leader of consumer and retail at KPMG U.S. said, adding that the right delivery can improve operational efficiency and help provide insights into customer behavior.

Rodrigo said that younger generations of consumers increasingly gravitate to contactless payments, mobile wallets and other digital solutions compared to cash and credit cards.

In support of digital efforts, three-fifths of retailers surveyed already offer an app or plan to launch one. Though Gen Z in particular enjoys in-person shopping, their preferred methods of payment lean digital.

However, frictionless payments come with pros and cons. While contactless methods of paying can cut transaction times, improve data security and boost customer satisfaction, they are still more vulnerable to certain privacy risks. Bad actors can exploit consumer behavior information for purposes like unauthorized purchases.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

