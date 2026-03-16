LALIGA powerhouses, Real Madrid and Barcelona, have reportedly been linked with a move for Victor Osimhen, who is currently impressing at Galatasaray.

Reports indicate that a transfer battle could emerge in Spain, with Real Madrid said to have joined their fierce rivals Barcelona in the race to secure the Nigerian striker’s signature.

The 27-year-old remains one of the most sought-after forwards in world football and continues to attract interest from several top European clubs, including the two La Liga giants.

The Growing Interest From Spain

According to reports from Turkish outlet Sabah, Real Madrid are preparing a bid worth more than €80 million to secure the services of Nigerian forward Victor Osimhen.

However, the Spanish giants could face strong competition from rivals Barcelona, who are said to have set aside around €100 million in their summer budget to pursue a marquee striker signing.

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The Catalan side’s push for a new leading forward is largely due to the expected departure of 37-year-old Robert Lewandowski, whose contract is set to expire at the end of the season.

Meanwhile, Galatasaray are reportedly aware of the growing interest and has placed a firm €130 million valuation on Osimhen, which could force Barcelona to exceed its planned budget to match the Turkish club’s asking price.

Osimhen’s Rise To Prominence In Europe

The strong interest in Victor Osimhen is largely fueled by his outstanding form since joining Galatasaray, with his impressive displays in the UEFA Champions League particularly catching the attention of Europe’s top clubs.

So far this season, the Nigerian striker has recorded 19 goals in 28 appearances across all competitions, including an impressive seven goals in nine matches in the Champions League. His recent exploits add to the six goals he scored in seven games during the previous campaign in the UEFA Europa League.

For Barcelona, Osimhen is seen as a strong candidate to fill the void that could be left by Robert Lewandowski, who played a key role in helping the Catalan club secure two La Liga titles.