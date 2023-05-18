Report Re-Enacts Cbn’s Role In Improved Banking Perception

A new report by African Banker magazine has reenacted efforts by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) at reinstilling confidence in the country’s banking system in order to improve public perception. According to the report tiltled “African Digital Banking Transformation Report 2023,” the magazine reflected on the activities of regulators whose rules act as obstacles to some bank operators’ vision of expansion.

Against an adverse macroeconomic environment, African banks remain resilient and committed to invest in digitization to remain relevant in today’s competitive landscape. The report, released yesterday, noted that the fact that digital banks so often opted to enter a new market by buying equity in an existing licensed bank, rather than by seeking their own licences, highlighted the barriers to expansion that exist.

According to the magazine, “it would, therefore, be easy to portray the regulators as the villains of the piece – solely as obstacles that have to be overcome. Yet in all the excitement over digital banking, it is easy to overlook the damage that can be inflicted if confidence in the banking sector is shaken.

“The Central Bank of Nigeria had to work for many years to improve public perception of that market’s financial services companies, increasing minimum capital adequacy ratios and cajoling banks into a period of mergers and acquisitions.