Report Ranks NNPCL Third On Free Cash Flow Generation

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Plc) has been ranked third for free cash flow generation by oil companies in Africa by 2024. This was contained in the current State of the African Energy 2024 Outlook Report by the African Energy Chamber seen by New Telegraph yesterday.

The report ranked oil companies (a combination of national oil companies and oil majors) for the years 2023 to 2024 in terms of free cash flow generation in Africa. According to the report, among the top 10 companies generating free cash flows in Africa from 2023 to 2024, several National Oil Companies (NOCs) like, NNPCL in Nigeria, Sonatrach in Algeria, NOC in Libya, and Sonangol in Angola feature prominently.

Others that also hold positions in the ranking are major companies such as Eni, Shell, TotalEnergies, BP, Exxonmobil, Chevron, and Azule Energy (a joint venture between Eni and BP in Angola). The report disclosed that for Libya’s NOC, the recovery in production drives its high position in free cash flow generation. It added that Algeria’s Sonatrach benefits from stakes in several producing blocks, and partnerships with major companies in Nigeria and Angola contribute to the national oil companies (NOCs) of these countries featuring in the top 10 list.

According to the report, in the short term, African projects are aligning more closely with other continents in terms of their free cash flows. It listed the top 10 national oil companies as follows: Sonatrach, NOC (Libya), NNPCL, TotalEnergies, Exxon- Mobil, Eni, Sonangol, Chevron, Azule Energy and BP.