Report: Radisson Hotel Group Maintains Pole Position In Africa

Radisson Hotel Group (RHG) has continued to maintain and strengthen its hold on pole position in Africa with the most signed and opened hotels across the continent. This development was captured in W Hospitality Group’s 2024 “From Pipeline to Reality” report.

With 11 hotel signings and seven openings over the last 15 months totaling over 2,000 signed and 1,500 opened rooms, 1,000 through conversions, the Group has strengthened its position as the leading hotel company in Africa, with a diverse portfolio of 100 hotels across more than 30 countries.

This growth reflects the Group’s focused expansion strategy, strong local partnerships, and continued success in delivering high-impact conversions. Speaking on this, Ramsay Rankoussi, Vice President, Development, Africa and Türkey, Radisson Hotel Group, noted;

“In line with our global achievements, over the last 15 months, we have achieved remarkable growth across Africa. We expanded into new markets like Tanzania, Conakry, and the Democratic Republic of Congo, further cementing our position as the most diverse hotel company across the continent in terms of country presence.

“Our pipeline remained the most active in the industry, driving sustained momentum and once again highlighting the quality of our partners and a clear strategy. Once again, we are proud to see our group leading the rankings in Africa. We celebrate these successes and look forward to unlocking continued economic value across the continent.”

New markets

RHG made grand entry into such markets as the Democratic Republic of Congo, with the signing of two landmark properties: Radisson Blu Hotel, Kinshasa and Radisson Hotel Lubumbashi, further strengthening the Group’s presence in Central Africa.

Radisson Blu Hotel, Kinshasa is billed for opening in the last quarter of 2026 while Radisson Hotel Lubumbashi is scheduled to commence business middle of 2027.

In Guinea, the Group opened Radisson Blu Hotel, Conakry, just three months after signing. Further strengthening its Indian Ocean portfolio, Radisson Hotel Group signed and opened Crystals Beach Resort Belle Mare, a member of Radisson Individuals.

On this, Rankoussi said, “We’ve had a successful track record over the past 15 months with our focus on conversions, including Crystals Beach Resort Belle Mare, Radisson Blu Hotel, Conakry, and Radisson Blu Hotel & Convention Center, Tunis—all fantastic hotels that have further elevated our portfolio in Africa.”

Future pipeline

In Cameroon, Radisson Hotel Group signed Radisson Blu Hotel & Apartments, Yaoundé, slated to open by the end of 2026. It is a 150-room property ideally located in the heart of the capital’s central business district, just a 30-minute drive from Yaoundé Nsimalen International Airport.

Meanwhile, the Group is also deepening its commitment to key markets across the continent: Morocco: Targeting 30 hotels by 2030, building on an already robust development pipeline; South Africa: Aiming for 25 hotels by 2030, doubling its current footprint; and Nigeria: Continuing its growth momentum with multiple developments.

Elated by these developments, Rankoussi stated, “While geographical diversification remains a priority for us, we also see a clear opportunity to consolidate our presence across key markets such as Morocco, Nigeria, and South Africa, each with at least one opening scheduled in 2025. Our results reinforce our brand strength and ability to adapt and grow across diverse markets. We remain committed to expanding our footprint while delivering world-class hospitality experiences across Africa.”

