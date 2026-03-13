Report: Private Credit Funds Slide As Investors Sell Out

Private credit – lending directly to businesses outside the banking system – has ballooned into a $2 trillion industry. But concerns over transparency and lending discipline have rattled confidence, according to a Reuters report.

The report said that the pressure is particularly visible in vehicles open to retail investors – a group private funds have targeted aggressively.

Publicly traded Business Development Companies (BDC) – a common way Americans access harder-totrade assets — trade at an average of 78 cents for every dollar of reported assets.

That’s down from 85 cents at the start of this year and about a dollar in early 2025, according to research firm Morningstar. A discount to ⁠asset value signals that investors doubt the assets are worth what the managers estimate.

Most of the 20 biggest BDCs have seen their stock prices fall relative to asset values over the past year, and nearly all now trade at discounts. The sector has also been hit by worries about how artificial intelligence could affect software companies, a major area of lending.