Report Principals, Head Teachers Collecting Extra Fees – Abia Govt

Abia State government has frowned at reports that some Principals and Head Teachers charge extra fees from students and pupils who are preparing for examinations.

This was as the state government called on parents and students to report erring ones to the Ministry of Education.

The Commissioner for Education, Processor Uche Eme Uche, said it had not come to the knowledge of the Ministry that some Principals and Head Teachers were charging extra fees from students preparing to write examinations and vowed to deal with anyone caught in the act.

She disclosed that the renovation of three model schools selected in each of the three senatorial zones is ongoing and also directed Principals and Head Teachers of public schools to refrain from renting out their premises for social events. Prof Uche said a situation where school premises were used for social events, especially during weekdays, was a huge distraction to learning and therefore unacceptable.

“It has come to the notice of the state government that despite repeated charges to them to refrain from doing so, some Principals and Heads of schools still go ahead to do that.

“It causes a lot of distraction to the students and we want to remind those who engage in these unwholesome acts to stop forthwith since the extant laws in this regard will be enforced if they continue to breach that directive.”

“It has also come to the notice of the state government that some Principals of the private schools that were recently shut down, for falling short of standards, have reopened the schools themselves without meeting the required minimum standards and guidelines set for them. So we are using this opportunity to tell all those who have done so to close those schools or be ready to face the full wrath of the Law.”

She assured primary school teachers who had salary issues with the previous administration that it would soon be attended to as a meeting had been held in that regard. She equally declared that the government was conducting a needs assessment with a view to employing science teachers and others of key subjects for state schools.