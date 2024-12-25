Report: Predictable Exchange Rate Key To Tackling Inflation

Share

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is right in focusing on measures that promote a more predictable exchange rate environment, as this is crucial to reducing inflationary pressures and preserving consumer purchasing power, especially during the festive season when there is increased expenditure, a report by Unity Bank has said.

According to the report, recent measures introduced by the apex bank, which have resulted in the stability of the naira, “offers temporary relief from inflationary pressures, particularly on the cost of imported goods and services, which typically spike during the festive period.”

The report stated: “The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has implemented temporary measures allowing Bureau de Change (BDC) operators to purchase up to $25,000 weekly from the Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market (NFEM) between December 19, 2024, and January 30, 2025.

This policy is designed to alleviate liquidity pressures during the festive season while enforcing strict adherence to the prevailing NFEM rate and capping retail markups at one per cent.

“The naira, which experienced significant volatility in December—fluctuating between N1,685/$1 in the parallel market and N1,525/$1 at the official EFEM market—has recently shown signs of recovery.

By December 23, 2024, the currency appreciated sharply in the parallel market to N1,556/$1 from N1,660/$1 on December 19, 2024, reflecting the positive impact of the CBN’s targeted interventions.

