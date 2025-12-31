Report: PoS Transactions Down 19.92% To N3.86trn In October

The value of transactions through Point of Sale (PoS) terminals dropped by 19.92 per cent, or N960 billion, to N3.86 trillion in October 2025 from N4.82 trillion in the preceding month, according to a report by Financial Derivatives Company Limited (FDC).

The firm, which cites e-payment transactions data obtained from the Nigeria Interbank Settlement System (NIBSS), said that the decline in the value of PoS transactions in October was “driven by regulatory tightening by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).”

Indeed, in a report it released on e-payment transactions in September, the FDC noted that the CBN recently introduced new operational guidelines for agent banking across the country, which saw the regulator capping daily cumulative transactions per agent at N1.2 million and N100,000 for individual customers.

It predicted at the time that even though the new guidelines will encourage transfer payments, they could lead to a drop in PoS transaction value “in the near term.” The FDC, however, said that in the long run, the guidelines were “expected to enhance transparency, security and long-term growth in the payment ecosystem.”

New Telegraph reports that in a circular it issued on August 25, the apex bank directed that all PoS terminals across the country be geotagged within 60 days.

Specifically, it stated that all PoS devices must have, “native geo-location services enabled, with Double-Frequency GPS receivers for reliable geo-location service,” adding that operators are required to register each terminal with a payment terminal service aggregator and provide accurate coordinates of the merchant or agent’s business location.

The new rules stipulated that every PoS terminal must capture and transmit its location data at the start of a transaction. They also indicated that activity outside a 10-metre radius of the registered business or service point will be flagged, while terminals that are not geo-tagged will be barred from processing payments.

“This initiative is designed to ensure that all PoS terminals are traceable and that transactions are secure,” the CBN said. In addition, the apex bank directed payment companies to adopt a new global standard for transaction messages, known as ISO 20022, by October 31.

It said that the standard, developed by SWIFT, was expected to improve the quality of transaction data and make both domestic and cross-border payments more secure and efficient.

The regulator further directed that all PoS devices must run on Android version 10 or higher to integrate with the National Central Switch, which will host the software kit for geolocation monitoring and geofencing.

“All payment transaction messages exchanged domestically or internationally must be formatted in ISO 20022 in line with CBN and SWIFT specifications. “All Institutions shall ensure complete and accurate population of mandatory data elements, including payer/payee identifiers, merchant/agent identifiers, and transaction metadata.

“All in-scope institutions must complete migration activities and be fully compliant not later than October 31, 2025,” the CBN circular read. Analysts noted at the time that the new directives came amid a surge in the use of PoS terminals across Nigeria.

While factors, such as the CBN’s initiatives to promote the cashless policy, the impact of the 2020 Covid-19 crisis and the naira redesign programme introduced by the apex bank in late 2022 have led to a surge in the adoption of all e-payment channels in recent years, PoS terminals have arguably experienced the most spectacular growth.

PoS agents, for instance, have become a central part of the country’s cash economy, with many bank customers almost entirely reliant on them for services such as cash withdrawals, transfers and the payment of bills.

In fact, according to data obtained from NIBSS, deployed PoS terminals rose by 127.07 per cent to hit a record 5.56 million as at the end of December 2024, compared with 2.45 million in the corresponding period of the previous year.

This means that a total of 3.11 million PoS terminals were deployed across the country last year. The NIBSS data also shows that the value of PoS transactions rose by 69 per cent to N18 trillion in 2024, from N10.74 trillion in 2023.