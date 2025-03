Share

A recent report published by Gallagher suggests that political violence insurance rates are expected to rise in 2025 in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region.

Geopolitical tensions and persistent economic uncertainties are likely to push reinsurers, and by extension insurers, to revise their rates upwards.

However, according to the report, improved risk assessment capabilities could lead to more appropriate pricing, particularly in low-risk areas.

