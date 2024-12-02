Report: Persistent Rise In Liquidity’ll Enhance Inflationary Pressures

Share

Despite the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) maintaining a tight monetary policy, the persistent rise in liquidity, occasioned by fiscal pressures and exchange rate depreciation, will heighten the impact of inflation on consumer purchasing power, a report by Unity Bank has said.

Citing the apex bank’s latest money supply data, which showed that currency outside the banking system jumped by 66.2% year-on-year to N4.02 trillion in September 2024 from N2.42 trillion, the report stated that, “the increased currency outside banks challenges the CBN’s monetary policy.”

The report partly read: “In September 2024, Nigeria experienced a significant surge in currency outside the banking system, increasing by 66.2 per cent year-on-year to N4.02 trillion from N2.42 trillion.

This shift reflects a change in public behavior, with a growing preference for holding cash outside formal financial channels. As a result, 93.1 per cent of the total currency in circulation was held outside the banks, up from 87.5 per cent in 2023.

“This trend is driven by a lack of trust in the banking system and the structural reliance on cash in Nigeria’s largely informal economy. The preference for cash hoarding limits financial inclusion efforts.

It reduces liquidity in the banking system, which could restrict access to credit and hinder consumers’ ability to make investments or secure loans. “From a broader economic perspective, the increased currency outside banks challenges the CBN’s monetary policy.

The growing money supply reached N108.95 trillion in September 2024, suggesting that efforts to manage inflation through policy tightening may not be fully effective.

“Credit to the government grew by 89.7 per cent year-onyear, reaching N42 trillion, while credit to the private sector increased by 27.6 per cent, reaching N75.9 trillion.

This contributed to a 44.5 per cent year-on-year rise in net domestic credit, highlighting the economy’s growing fiscal and monetary pressures.

“Despite the CBN’s interst rate hikes, the persistent rise in liquidity fueled by fiscal pressures and exchange rate depreciation indicate that inflationary risks will continue, affecting consumer purchasing power.

This persistent inflationary environment erodes the real value of wages, pushing more Nigerians into poverty and widening income inequality.”

New Telegraph reports that as part of its efforts to rein in inflation, which rose to 33.88 per cent in October, the CBN’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), at the end of its two-day meeting, last Tuesday, raised the benchmark interest rate-the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR)-by 25 basis points to 27.50 per cent from 27.25 percent and retained the asymmetric corridor around the MPR at +500/-100 basis points.

