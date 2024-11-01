Report: Over 33m People In 26 States, FCT Face Food, Nutrition Crisis

Share

Indication has emerged that about 33.1 million people in 26 States and the Federal Capital Territory ( FCT) are expected to be in a food and nutrition crisis, and may worsen between June and August, 2025.

The latest Cadre Harmonisè report released on Friday said that out of the over 31 million, 514,474 are Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Borno, Sokoto and Zamfara states.

The Cadre Harmonisè report is a result of the study carried out by the United Nations’ Food and Agriculture Organization ( FAO) , the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security and other agencies.

The report said, “ as we approach the lean season ( June to August 2025), households are likely to face increased food consumption deficits. This seasonal challenge is expected to push more populations in risk areas into critical food consumption conditions across the state.

“ in the current period, the nutritional situation across the states with information ranges from Alert ( Phase 2( to serious ( Phase 3) and even reaches emergency ( Phase 4) levels in many LGAs in Northwest and Northeast regions”.

The Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, who was represented at the occasion by the Director, Nutrition and Food Security, Nuhu Kilishi, acknowledged that Nigeria was faced with a food crisis, but noted that part of the challenges were the continued increases in fuel prices.

He however, disclosed that the government was working to bridge all the gaps and make food available across the country.

Also, the Country Representative, Food and Agriculture Organization ( FAO ) and to the Economic Community of West African State ( ECOWAS), Kouacou Koffy who was represented by Tofiq Braimah, said the country, region and other parts of the globe was facing unprecedented times, affecting livelihoods and food and nutrition security of vulnerable populations.

He noted that, “ Nigeria is experiencing a combination of shocks: Economic – affecting prices of staple crops and agriculture commodities.

“ Analysis of available food security data and contributing factors for the purpose of identifying populations and areas at risk of food and nutrition insecurity in Nigeria Propose appropriate measures to prevent emergency of, or escalation of ongoing food crises.

“ CH analysis is the most reliable and widely acceptable early warning tool for humanitarian programming, food security and livelihood response targeting, and for prioritisation of development programmes.

This October cycle, only 26 states of the federation plus the FCT were analysed, again leaving out other 10 states”, Koffy said.

Share

Please follow and like us: