Report: Osimhen Took Major Risks To Play Against Fenerbahçe

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen reportedly told his teammates he was willing to risk his own fitness to feature in the Istanbul derby, fully aware of the magnitude and importance of the clash.
Osimhen Vs Fenerbahçe
The former Lille forward has been sidelined since the last international break, having picked up an injury during the Super Eagles’ World Cup qualifier playoff defeat to DR Congo.
Consequently, he missed the Super Lig clash against Gençlerbirliği and the Champions League defeat to Union Saint-Gilloise and only returned to training last Friday.
Still, he played for 89 minutes against Fenerbahçe, and although he did not have his usual impact during the 1–1 draw, his availability for the game showed commitment.
What Osimhen said
According to New Telegraph, Osimhen told his teammates he would do everything possible to feature in the Istanbul derby and even urged Okan Buruk to include him in the lineup.
“I know the importance of the Fenerbahçe derby and what it means to the fans,” he said. “I experienced this excitement last season. This club has invested in me for such big matches. If necessary, I will take risks and go out on the pitch and give my all.”
