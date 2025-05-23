Report: One In Four Jobs At Risk Of Being Transformed By GenAI

Share

A new joint study from the International Labour Organization (ILO) and Poland’s National Research Institute (NASK) finds that one in four jobs worldwide is potentially exposed to generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) — but that transformation, not replacement, is the most likely outcome.

The report, launched on May 20, and titled Generative AI and Jobs: A Refined Global Index of Occupational Exposure, introduces the most detailed global assessment to date of how GenAI may reshape the world of work.

The index provides a unique and nuanced snapshot of how AI could transform occupations and employment across countries, by combining nearly 30,000 occupational tasks with expert validation, AI-assisted scoring, and ILO harmonized micro data.

“We went beyond theory to build a tool grounded in realworld jobs. By combining human insight, expert review, and generative AI models, we’ve created a replicable method that helps countries assess risk and respond with precision,” said Pawel Gmyrek, ILO Senior Researcher and lead author of the study.

The report’s key findings include: New “exposure gradients”, which cluster occupations according to their level of exposure to Generative AI, help policymakers distinguish between jobs at high risk of full automation and those more likely to evolve through task transformation.

25 per cent of global employment falls within occupations potentially exposed to GenAI, with higher shares in highincome countries (34 per cent). Exposure among women continues to be significantly higher.

In high-income countries, jobs at the highest risk of automation make up 9.6 per cent of female employment – a stark contrast to 3.5 per cent of such jobs among men.

Clerical jobs face the highest exposure of all, due to GenAI’s theoretical ability to automate many of their tasks. However, the expanding abilities of GenAI result in an increased exposure of some highly digitized cognitive jobs in media-, software- and finance-related occupations.

Full job automation, however, remains limited, since many tasks, though done more efficiently, continue to require human involvement.

The study highlights the possibly divergent paths for occupations accustomed to rapid digital transformations – such as software developers – and those where limited digital skills might have more negative effects.

Policies guiding the digital transitions will be a leading factor in determining the extent to which workers may be retained in occupations that are transforming as a result of AI, and how such transformation affects job quality.

“This index helps identify where GenAI is likely to have the biggest impact, so countries can better prepare and protect workers. Our next step is to apply this new index to detailed labour force data from Poland” said Marek Troszyński, Senior Expert at NASK and one of coauthors of the new paper.

