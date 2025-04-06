‘Report on RCCG dismissing Iluyomade not true’

Share

The recent claim that the former Pastor-in- charge of the City of David (COD) Parish of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Idowu Iluyomade, was barred from entering the Parish/Trinity Towers even after serving his suspension at the National Headquarters in Ebute Metta, has been refuted.

One of RCCG’s Senior Pastors whom Sunday Telegraph reached, debunked the claims, insisting that the dismissal letter be produced, should it be true.

Sunday Telegraph sighted a short clip on Instagram of a longer interview uploaded on YouTube, where a known member of COD (perhaps now a member of The Family Fellowship), Quincy Ayodele, shared that Iluyomade was asked not to come to COD.

A report also had it that Ayodele allegedly revealed that RCCG General Overseer, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, refused to forgive Iluyomade despite several pleas.

However, the Senior Pastor contacted said: “I don’t think Ayodele’s report is true. Consider the following: Dismissal from the church is rarely done and I don’t think he was dismissed.

“Daddy GO (RCCG General Overseer, Pastor Enoch Adeboye) does not publicize disciplinary measures because as a father, he likes to give another chance to all errant children.

“…Like others that left RCCG before now, Daddy GO doesn’t stop anyone who feels called or led to start their own ministries.”

