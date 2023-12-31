Report On Fire Incident At National Theatre Misleading – Management

The management of the National Theatre, Iganmu, Lagos, has described as misleading reports making rounds that fire razed the edifice on Saturday night.

It, however, said the cultural monument is currently being rehabilitated.

There were reports early on Sunday morning of a gas explosion at the National Theatre, raising palpable apprehension that the cultural monument may have been damaged.

But reacting to the report, the management in a statement issued on Sunday afternoon and made available to New Telegraph, stated that the fire occurred at a remote area annexed to the National Theatre environment and that the building was not affected.

“Our attention was drawn to the above misleading headline first published on the X handle of Leadership Newspaper earlier today.

“We would like to state that the headline is misleading. The fire did not raze the National Theatre building that is currently being rehabilitated.

“The fire occurred at a remote area annexed to the National Theatre environment, formerly occupied by the Centre for Black and African Arts and Civilization -CBAAC, around a portion of land called the Artiste Village and the area is miles away from the National Theatre’s main building currently under rehabilitation,” the statement reads in part:

According to the statement, event the area where it occurred, “there was no structural and or human damage and none of our facilities are affected.”

It further stated that the National Arts Theatre “holds a special place in our hearts as a symbol of artistic expression, cultural heritage, and national pride. As custodians of this iconic institution, we are committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of all visitors, staff, and artists.

“We commend our Emergency Response Team and especially, the Lagos State Fire Service for their immediate responses that put the situation under firm control.”

“The management is currently working closely with the relevant government and law enforcement agencies to ascertain the actual cause of the fire in order to prevent its future occurrence.”