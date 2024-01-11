Report: Oil Producing States Slash Domestic Debts to N1.58TRN

The domestic debt stock of the nine o i l – p r o d u c i n g states in Nigeria reduced by N107.6 billion, from a record high of N1.66 trillion in June 2023 to N1.58 trillion by the end of September 2023. Findings by New Tele- graph on the debt profile revealed that the nine states received N127.7 billion as 13 per cent oil derivatives funds from the Federal Government in the quarter.

The nine oil producing states are Delta, Rivers, Imo, Akwa Ibom, Abia, Bayelsa, Edo, Anambra and Ondo. The amount received is a substantial decline from the N249.6 billion they got in the second quarter. Delta State, with N371.5 billion debt recorded the highest domestic debt profile as of September 2023. This accounted for 24 per cent of the total debt stock of the nine states. The state, on the other hand, recorded the highest decline in terms of nominal value, as it dropped by N93.92 billion from N465.4 billion recorded in the previous quarter.

It also received N44.52 billion as part of the 13 per cent oil derivative from the federal government during the period under review. Rivers State came second with a domestic debt profile of N232.58 billion. This represents a rise of N7.07 billion from N225.51 billion recorded as of June 2023. It also accounted for 15 per cent of the total domestic debt stock of the nine states. It received N23.16 billion from the Federal Government as an oil-producing state in the review period.

Imo State came third as it accounted for 14 per cent of the total domestic debt stock of the nine states with N218.9 billion. This showed a reduction of N1.94 bil- lion in three months from N220.84 billion as of the second quarter. The state received N1.46 billion from the Federal Government as 13 per cent oil derivative fund. Akwa Ibom State came fourth with a total domes- tic debt of N193.45 billion and accounted for 12 per cent of the total domestic debt stock of the nine states.

Findings showed that the state’s domestic debt reduced by N6.13 billion from N199.58 billion as of June 2023. The state received N24.63 billion from the federal government for crude oil exploration in the state. Abia’s domestic debt was (N138.78 billion), Bayelsa (N129.33 billion), Edo (N126.26 billion), Anambra (N73.72 billion), and Ondo (N72.75 billion).

The nine oil producing states in the country got a total of N469.70 billion from the Federation account as 13 per cent derivation revenue between January and September last year. An analysis of Federal Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) communiqués as well as FAAC reports published by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) indicated that the amount was N25.85 billion or 5.82 percent above the N443.85 billion that the states received in the corresponding period of last year.