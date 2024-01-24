Report: Oil, gas facilities see most cyber incidents over poor budget

A study by cyber security outfit, Kaspersky, has revealed and alarmingly attack on critical infrastructure, saying oil & gas and energy organisations suffered the biggest number of cyber incidents due to improper budget allocation (60%). The study said 18 per cent of companies in the Middle East, Turkiye and Africa (META) region experienced cyber incidents due to insufficient cybersecurity investment in the last two years. When it comes to companies’ finances, in the META region, one-in-five (24%) admits they do not have the budget for adequate cybersecurity measures. Kaspersky conducted a study to discover the opinions of IT Security professionals working for SMEs and enterprises worldwide regarding the human impact on the cybersecurity in a company.

The research – aimed at gathering information on various groups of people who influence cybersecurity – considered both internal staff, and external contractors. It also analysed the impact decision makers have on cybersecurity in terms of budget allocation. Insufficient distribution of budget for cybersecurity led 18 per cent of companies in the META region to endure cyber incidents in the last two years. The situation is different for every industry. For example, critical infrastructure, energy and oil & gas organisations suffered the greatest number of cyber breaches because of the lack of budget (60%). Meanwhile, some industries showed a smaller number of cyber incidents than the META region figure (14%). The telecommunications sector suffered 25 per cent of cyber incidents due to budget constraints, while transport & logistics suffered 17 per cent, and financial services companies 14 per cent of them. When asked about the budget for cybersecurity measures, 74 per cent of respondents from the META region said they are equipped to keep up with or even stay ahead of new threats.

However, 24 per cent of companies are not doing so well – 22 per cent report that they don’t have sufficient funds to protect the company’s infrastructure properly. At the same time, there are still companies without cost allocations for cybersecurity at all – two per centclaimed they don’t have a dedicated budget for cyber protection needs. Many respondents’ companies from the META region are eager to take steps to strengthen their cybersecurity in the next 12-18 months. One of the most popular areas of investment is threat detection software (35%) and training, where 41 per cent of companies plan to allocate budget for educational programs for cybersecurity professionals and 42 per cent for training general staff. Other popular measures organisations plan to take soon are introducing endpoint protection software (36%), hiring additional IT professionals (39%) and adopting SaaS cloud solutions (34%). Today, companies must align cybersecurity investment with a business strategy and consider cybersecurity as one of their business goals. Of course, investments must justify themselves and be effective, so the information security department also faces the task of increasing the ROI of investments in information security and defending investments to senior management or the board of directors. Also, in addition to reducing mean time to detect (MTTD) and mean time to respond (MTTR), information security is tasked with reducing the cost of a security incident. These challenges can be met through the use of various modern approaches and technologies.

“For example, we are investing in developing our SASE portfolio as well as XDR and MDR with integrated AI, Machine Learning, automated detection and response, automated threat investigation, out of the box integrations and much more. “To ensure process transparency and prove the value of our solutions, we also provide C-level dashboards and reports for CISOs, which include information on how many incidents we prevented, how quickly incidents were investigated, and the effectiveness of deployed cybersecurity solutions. “We also highlight customerspecific risks, and show them trends particular to the industry to help them shape their cybersecurity by targeting their defenses around current dangers, and justify investments in the necessary technology.” comments Ivan Vassunov, VP, Corporate Products at Kaspersky.