Report Of My Planned Defection To ADC Untrue –Adeleke

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has dismissed claims that he plans to dump the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the African Democratic Congress (ADC) ahead of the 2026 governorship election. Adeleke stressed that he remains in the PDP and has no intention of joining the ADC or any other party to seek re-election.

In a statement by his spokesperson, Mallam Olawale Rasheed, yesterday, the governor said his focus is on delivering more dividends of democracy to Osun people. The statement read: “Our attention has been drawn to a report that Governor Ademola Adeleke is planning to join the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

“The report is not only untrue but a calculated attempt by those afraid of the Governor’s soaring acceptability to create confusions and uncertainty in the minds of the people of Osun State. “We want to reiterate for the umpteenth time that Governor Adeleke remains committed to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and has no plan whatsoever to join the ADC or any party for that matter.”