Report Of My Planned Defection From PDP False, Malicious – Atiku

Former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has described as false and malicious, the news making the rounds that he plans to defect from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Atiku in a statement issued by his media aide, Paul Ibe on Tuesday, blamed President Bola Tinubu and “his agents” for the report, which he said was an “Attempt to sow discord and confusion among the populace cannot go unchallenged.”

He added that the report was also “Attempt to deflect attention from the pressing issues plaguing our nation.”

The two-time PDP presidential candidate regretted that at a time when insecurity, poverty, and failed policies threaten the very fabric of the country, “Tinubu and his cohorts would rather engage in cheap political theatrics than address the real challenges facing Nigerians.”

He however assured that despite the nefarious machinations, he remains steadfast in his commitment to the PDP and the vital process of opposition party merger.

Atiku condemned Tinubu’s alleged attempts to undermine democracy and called for swift action to unite opposition forces against the tyrannical grip of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“Let there be no doubt: Atiku Abubakar is unwavering in his dedication to the PDP and the fight for a better Nigeria.

“As he urges the current administration to prioritise governance over petty politicking, let us stand united against the forces of corruption and oppression.

“The time for action is now, and Atiku will not rest until justice prevails and the voice of the people is heard,” the statement added.