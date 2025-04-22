Report Of Maiduguri Custodial Centre Bomb Explosion False —NCoS

Share

The Nigeria Correctional Service (NCoS) has debunked reports of a “purported” bomb explosion at the Maiduguri Custodial Centre.

A terse statement signed yesterday by the Service’s spokesperson, DCC Umar Abubakar, read: “The attention of the Nigerian Correctional Service has been drawn to an online report of a purported bomb explosion in Maiduguri Custodial Centre.

“The report is not true and misleading as the situation at the custodial centre is calm and stable. The inmates are continuing their treatment regime of rehabilitation programs without disruption. No security breach at any of our Custodial centres across the country. “The fake report should be disregarded.”

