Report: November PMI Signals Improving Business Conditions

The country’s Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) slipped to 53.6 in November 2025 from 54.0 in the preceding month, according to Stanbic IBTC Bank’s latest Nigeria PMI report.

However, with the headline PMI remaining comfortably above the 50.0 no- change mark in November, the report said that the index has now “signalled improving business conditions on a monthly basis throughout thepast year.”

Specifically, the report said: “In line with the headline PMI, output growth eased slightly in November but remained marked overall. Expansions were signalled across all four broad sectors covered by the survey. “Panellists linked output growth to higher sales, the securing of more customers and the launch of new products, which also helped to boost new business.

New orders increased for the thirteenth month running, and at a sharp pace that was the fastest in three months. “Companies were helped by an easing of inflationary pressures, continuing the trend seen through much of 2025.

The rate of overall input cost inflation remained sharp, but eased to the lowest in almost five years amid weaker increases in both purchase prices and staff costs.

“In turn, the pace of output price inflation eased for the sixth time in the past seven months and was the weakest since April 2020. “Companies increased both their staffing levels and purchasing activity in November, albeit to varying degrees.

While employment growth slowed and was only marginal, the rate of expansion in input buying hit a seven-month high.”

Furthermore, the report said that the sharp rise in purchasing helped inventories to increase at the fastest pace since June 2023 as companies stockpiled in response to higher new orders and prepared for future customer requirements.

Commenting on the report, Head of Equity Research West Africa at Stanbic IBTC Bank, Muyiwa Oni, said:“Nigeria’s headline PMI remained in the expansionary territory in November but moderated when compared to October.

Nonetheless, the strong output continues to reflect easing inflationary pressures which is helping to support higher sales for businesses who are now launching new products and securing more customers.Hence, new orders rose to a three-month high of 56.9 points from 56.3 points in October.