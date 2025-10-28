Report: NNPCL’s Statutory Payment Hits N10.073trn In 7 Months

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) has said that it achieved statutory payment of N10.073 trillion between January and August, 2025. It added that its revenue for September was N4.27 trillion while its Profit After Tax was N216 billion.

It stated that output was supported by “industry-wide collaboration and production recovery initiatives,” although it noted that challenges still persisted in curbing crude theft and vandalism in the Niger Delta.

It further stated that Natural gas production averaged 6.284 billion standard cubic feet per day (scf/d) in September, a decline from about 6.95 billion in August. It added that there was 77% fuel availability while the Ajaokuta–Kaduna–Kano (AKK) had reached 96% completion and Obiafu–Obrikom–Oben (OB3) pipelines now 88% percent completion.

It said: “NNPC Foundation Public Impact Initiatives: NNPC Foundation flagged off its Training for Vulnerable Farmers in the Northern Zones, with 2,141 farmers trained in the NorthCentral Geopolitical Zone. This brings the cumulative number of smallholder farmers trained to 7,072.

The NNPC Foundation, in partnership with the Nigerian Cardiac Society, provided 25 indigent Nigerians with life-saving percutaneous cardiac interventions alongside basic life support training.

“NNPC Foundation exhibited at the Africa Film Finance Forum (AFFF), showcasing NNPC Ltd’s Social interventions and supported youth entrepreneurship in the Creative Industry with participation sponsorship for youth corps members and undergraduates at the AFFF, which had President of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), Dr. Ngozi Okonji-Iweala in attendance and key Stakeholders from the British Council, American Film Academy and Nigeria’s entertainment industry.