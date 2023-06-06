Report: NNPCL subsidiary generated N256bn revenue in 2022

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Retail Limited has collected a total revenue of N255.6bn during its 2022 financial year.

This was contained in a report on key achievements in 2022 by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, (NNPCL) downstream directorate. The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Retail Limited is a retail subsidiary of the NNPCL.

The report further revealed that NNPC Retail increased its sales of white products in 2022. The white products include petrol, kerosene and aviation fuel.

The report said: “NNPC Retail Limited achieved a six per cent year-on-year increase in total white product sales, N255.6 billion revenue, N15 billion EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortisation) and N14.14 billion profit as at Q3’22.”

It also revealed that NNPC Retail completed the construction of two standard stations in Kaduna and Kano states and onboarded 71 new stations within the year.

According to the report, the NNPCL subsidiary leased five of the 71 new stations, while 66 were affiliate stations. It also completed phase one solar power project with three stations in Borno, Bauchi and Nasarawa states and executed the rehabilitation and facelift of 15 company-owned stations within the network.

Another subsidiary of NNPCL, NNPC Trading Limited, according to the report, also “grew former PPMC (Petroleum Products Marketing Company Limited) profitability by 261 per cent, from N3.59 billion in 2020 to N12.95 billion in 2021 and reduce demurrage costs by 85 per cent.”