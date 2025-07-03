Report: Nigeria’s Total Public Debt May Hit N162.2trn By Year-End

As reactions continue to trail Q1 2025 public debt statistics recently released by the Debt Management Office (DMO), which show that Nigeria’s total public debt rose by 3.2 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) and 22.8 per cent YoY to N149.4 trillion, a report issued by analysts at CSL Research has projected that the country’s total public debt could reach N162.2 trillion by the end of this year.

According to the report, the increase would be driven by the fiscal deficits that the country is expected to continue to record.

The report stated: “The Debt Management Office (DMO) published Q1 2025 public debt statistics, showing that the total public debt rose by 3.2 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) and 22.8 per cent YoY to N149.4 trillion.

The quarterly increase was primarily driven by higher domestic borrowings, which grew by 5.9 per cent to N78.8 trillion, accounting for about 53 per cent of total debt.

External debt also saw a marginal increase, rising by 0.5 per cent QoQ in naira terms to N78.8 trillion and by 0.4 per cent QoQ in US dollar terms to $46 billion.

“We highlight that the minimal difference between naira and dollar growth reflects the relative stability of the exchange rate during the period.

Looking ahead, and factoring in expectations of a wider fiscal deficit, we project that total public debt could reach N162.2 trillion (approximately 51% of pre-rebased GDP) by year-end.

Meanwhile, the analysts, in the report, said they expect the country’s current account surplus to narrow significantly this year.

The analysts stated this while commenting on data released last week by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) which showed that the current account recorded a surplus of $3.7 billion (2.0% of GDP) in Q1 2025.

The analysts noted that while the $3.7 billion surplus represents a slight decline from the $3.8 billion surplus posted in the previous quarter, it reflects a one per cent increase compared to the same period last year.

They further said that the positive outcome was largely supported by a stronger goods account, as the trade balance expanded by 26.8 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to $4.16 billion, adding that the improvement was, “primarily driven by a sharper contraction in imports, which more than offset a modest decline in exports.”

According to the analysts, “given the performance across current account subcomponents in Q1, we maintain our view that the surplus will narrow significantly in 2025, potentially settling at around 2.7 per cent of GDP, down sharply from the 9.2 per cent recorded in 2024. The primary risk to our outlook on the current account remains the trajectory of crude prices.”