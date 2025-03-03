Report: Nigeria’s PMI Rose To 53.7 In February

Share

Nigeria’s Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) rose to 53.7 in February 2025 from 52.0 in January, “signalling a solid monthly improvement in business conditions, and one that was the most pronounced since January 2024,” Stanbic IBTC Bank’s latest Nigeria PMI report has said.

According to the report, the health of the private sector has now strengthened in three consecutive months. Specifically, the report stated: “Output increased for the third month running in February. Moreover, the latest expansion was sharp and the fastest since January 2024.

Respondents linked the rise in activity to higher sales amid an improving demand environment. “Output was up in agriculture, manufacturing, services and wholesale & retail, although in wholesale & retail the rise was only fractional.

“New orders also increased at a marked pace, with the latest rise the most pronounced in just over a year. Customers were reportedly more willing to commit to new projects. Signs of strengthening demand coincided with moderating inflationary pressures.

Overall input costs increased at the slowest pace in ten months, although the pace of inflation remained elevated amid higher prices for raw materials and a rise in staff costs that was the sharpest since March 2024.”

Noting that cost pressures acted to limit the pace of job creation in February, the report said employment rose only marginally and at the slowest pace in three months, despite marked expansions in output and new orders. Citing increased input costs, the report said that while the pace of output price inflation remained sharp in February, it eased to a seven-month low.

Also, the report stated that although employment rose only marginally, companies stepped up their input buying during the month, resulting in the steepest pace of growth since May 2023.

“Stocks of purchases also increased at a faster pace. Despite rising demand for inputs, suppliers’ delivery times shortened to the greatest extent in seven months as prompt payments led to the speedy delivery of goods.

“Although companies were optimistic that output will increase further over the next 12 months, sentiment dipped in February and was below the series average.

Plans to expand businesses through the opening of new plants and increased export operations were among the factors supporting optimism,” the report added.

Commenting on the report, Head of Equity Research West Africa at Stanbic IBTC Bank, Muyiwa Oni, said: “Activity in Nigeria’s private sector improved for the third consecutive month with the latest PMI reading of 53.7 points in February at its highest level since January 2024 (54.5 points).

A relatively stable exchange rate and moderation in fuel prices are supporting the ease in inflationary pressures, which in turn helped strengthen consumer demand in the month.

