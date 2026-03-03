Report: Nigeria’s PMI Rose To 53.2 In February

The country’s Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) rose to 53.2 in February, from 49.7 in January, Stanbic IBTC Bank’s latest Nigeria PMI report has said.

According to the report, “an improvement in the strength of the currency helped lead to an easing of inflationary pressures, with both purchase costs and output prices rising at the slowest rates in just over six years.”

Specifically, the report said: “New orders returned to growth in February, with anecdotal evidence pointing to improving customer demand and better product affordability. “The rise in new business, higher customer numbers and new product offerings helped lead to a rejuvenation in growth of output, which increased markedly and at the fastest pace in four months.

All four monitored sectors saw activity rise as wholesale & retail posted a renewed expansion. “Higher new orders led firms to expand their staffing levels again, and at the fastest pace since last October. Employment has now increased in nine consecutive months.

“Despite sustained job creation, however, backlogs of work increased at the fastest pace since May 2020. Panellists linked rising outstanding business to delayed client payments, shortages of staff and materials, and power supply issues.”

“A desire to keep up with order requirements meant that companies expanded their purchasing activity and inventory holdings markedly in February. Suppliers’ delivery times continued to shorten, however, amid prompt payments and improved traffic conditions. “With the rate of purchase cost inflation softening, firms also raised their output prices at a much weaker pace.

Here too, the rate of inflation was the weakest since January 2020. “Advertising efforts and business expansion plans were central to positive expectations for output over the next 12 months. Sentiment picked up in February, but remained relatively muted,” the report added.

Commenting on the report: Muyiwa Oni, Head of Equity Research West Africa at Stanbic IBTC Bank, said: “After the dip seen in January, Nigerian private sector returned to growth, with the headline PMI settling higher at 53.2 points in February from 49.7 in January.

This was in line with higher customer demand, which drove higher new product offerings at competitive pricing. “Accordingly, output (55.8 vs January:50.2) regained momentum in February while new orders (55.5 vs January:49.9) also increased markedly in the month.

Notably, the wholesale &retail sector, which had dipped in January, returned to growth, thereby ensuring that all the four monitored sectors by the survey increased in February. “Elsewhere, local currency appreciation helped to support softer input and output prices in February, as the naira has been trading below 1400 against the USD consistently since January 29.

Strengthening external account, higher offshore FX flows, and improvement in remittances continue to support higher FX supplies with the CBN also stepping in by buying USD in the FX market to moderate the pace of local currency appreciation.”