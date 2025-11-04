Report: Nigeria’s PMI Rises To 54.0 In October

The country’s Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) rose to 54.0 in October 2025, from 53.4 in the preceding month, “signalling a solid monthly improvement in the health of the private sector and one that was more pronounced than in the previous survey period,” according to Stanbic IBTC Bank’s latest Nigeria PMI report.

The report noted that with the October PMI reading, it means that, “business conditions have now strengthened in 11 consecutive months.” Specifically, the report said: “Output growth hit a six-month high in October, with panellists highlighting the positive impact of rising new orders and the introduction of new products.

Business activity increased across all four broad sectors, with growth fastest in manufacturing.” “The launch of new products also helped to drive up customer numbers in October, thereby feeding through to rising new orders. A recent softening of inflationary pressures also reportedly helped to boost demand,” it added.

The report noted that while companies continued to increase their selling prices at a marked pace in response to higher input costs, “the latest rise in charges was the second-slowest for five- and-a-half years, quicker only than that seen in August.”

Still, it said that the rate of input cost inflation ticked higher, amid faster increases in both purchase prices and staff costs even as, “the increase in input prices was still muted compared to those seen in 2023 and 2024.”

Furthermore, the report said that rising new orders encouraged firms to take on extra staff in October, even though the rate of job creation was only modest, and softer than seen in September.