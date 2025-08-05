Report: Nigeria’s PMI Hits 3-Month High At 54.0 In July

The country’s Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) rose to 54.0 in July in 2025 from 51.6 in the preceding month, marking the highest reading since April, according to Stanbic IBTC Bank’s latest Nigeria PMI report. The report said that the reading “signalled a solid monthly improvement in the health of the private sector, extending the current sequence of expansion to eight months.”

Specifically, it stated: “The start of the third quarter saw a pick-up in growth momentum in the Nigerian private sector. Rates of expansion in output and new orders accelerated, leading to a sharp rise in purchasing activity and the fastest increase in employment since October 2023. “Firms were helped to some degree in their efforts to secure new business by a further softening (of) inflationary pressures.

Output prices increased at the slowest pace in more than two years.” Furthermore, the report said that sharp and accelerated expansions in output and new orders were recorded in July, adding that in both cases, the increases were the fastest in three months. It said that expansion was supported by improving customer demand-driven by softening inflationary pressures- and the launch of new products.

“Rising new orders and efforts to speed up the completion of projects encouraged firms to take on extra staff at the fastest pace since October 2023. Extra workforce capacity meant that companies were able to keep backlogs of work broadly stable, following increases in each of the prior three months. “Companies also increased their purchasing activity sharply in response to higher new orders, feeding through to a marked accumulation of inventories. A renewed shortening of suppliers’ delivery times also helped with stock building.