Report: Nigeria’s PMI Drops To 52.7 In May

Although Nigeria’s private sector remained in growth territory midway through the second quarter of the year, the country’s Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) fell to 52.7 in May 2025 from 54.2 in the preceding month, Stanbic IBTC Bank’s latest Nigeria PMI report has said.

A press release issued by the lender said that while the PMI remained above the 50.0 no-change mark for the sixth successive month, “signalling a solid strengthening of business conditions over the month,” the “latest reading was down from 54.2 in April and pointed to the least marked improvement in the health of the private sector since January.”

The statement said: “The slowdown in overall growth was seen across both output and new orders, which each increased at the slowest rates in four months.

Where expansions were recorded, panellists linked this to customer demand improvements, higher client numbers and new product launches.

“Output increased across all four broad sectors covered by the report, with growth sharpest in wholesale & retail and manufacturing. “Inflationary pressures remained elevated in May, despite easing slightly from April.

Purchase costs rose rapidly amid higher raw material prices, currency weakness and increased transportation costs.” The statement further said: “Staff costs were also up, but at the slowest pace since March 2023 as a reduction in employment acted to limit the rise in wage bills.

Workforce numbers decreased for the first time in six months as some firms reported that difficulties paying staff had led to resignations.

“Shortages of staff contributed to a second successive rise in backlogs of work, but respondents indicated that the main factor holding up the completion of projects was delays in payments from customers. The latest rise in outstanding business was the sharpest since February 2023.

