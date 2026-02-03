Report: Nigeria’s PMI Dropped To 49.7 In January

The country’s Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) eased to 49.7 in January 2026 from 53.5 in the preceding month, according to Stanbic IBTC Bank’s latest Nigeria PMI report.

The report said: “Nigerian companies faced a muted start to 2026. A broad stagnation of new orders led to much slower rises in output and purchasing activity. More positively, employment continued to increase at a broadly similar pace to that seen at the end of 2025.

Meanwhile, faster rises in purchase prices and staff costs led companies to increase their selling charges at the sharpest pace in four months.” Commenting on the report, Muyiwa Oni, Head of Equity Research West Africa at Stanbic IBTC Bank, said: “After 13 months of consecutive reading above the 50 point no- change mark, Nigeria’s private sector activity deteriorated to 49.7 points in January from 53.5 in December.

This is as new orders stagnated following a 14-month sequence of growth–likely linked to the weak demand that usually occurs in the start of the year after the festive-induced spending in December of the prior year. Historical data in the past six years also confirms this, where headline PMI in January was lower than December of the prior year except for January 2024.

Indeed, the weak business activity was more pronounced in the wholesale & retail which was deep below the 50-point growth threshold on a seasonally adjusted basis, while agriculture, services and manufacturing activity witnessed growth in the period as they were all above 50.0 points.

“Nonetheless, this is the first time in the history of the PMI survey (since2014) that January headline PMI will be below the 50-point psychological threshold, thereby likely signaling deeper issue asides quiet activity that usually occurs in January after festiveinduced improvements in December.

Elsewhere, output prices increased markedly to a four-month high in January, with the companies linking this to higher purchase costs. “Despite the negative surprise in the PMI numbers in January, we still see the Nigerian economy growing by 4.1%y/y in 2026 as we expect demand to pick up in subsequent months after the lull seen at the beginning of the year.

“Notably, the government has been visible in infrastructure, livestock development, easing trade constraints, and attracting investments in oil & gas and manufacturing. Aside from that, the Dangote refinery is expected to continue to have forward-linkage impact on other sectors of the economy.”