Report: Nigeria’s GDP To Grow By 4.2% In 2025

Nigeria’s economic trajectory is poised for a measured acceleration, as structural reforms and macro – economic recalibration position the nation for a potential 4.2 per cent GDP growth in 2025 following an anticipated rebasing of its national accounts, according to a report by Stanbic IBTC Bank.

The financial institution’s June 2025 Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) report projects a baseline real GDP growth of 3.5 per cent for the year, underpinned by disinflationary trends, prospective interest rate cuts, and momentum from ongoing structural realignments spearheaded by the federal government.

The bank notes that post-rebasing, output growth could swell further to 4.2 per cent, reflecting Nigeria’s evolving economic structure and enhanced data capture.

“Insights from the monthly PMIs and crude oil production data from the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) suggest an economy that grew by an estimated 3.7 per cent y/y in H1:25,” the report stated.

“This was supported by higher crude oil production and growth improvement across Manufacturing and Services, while Agriculture continues to lag its long-term average growth rate of 3.6 per cent.”

The analysis comes amid moderate optimism that Nigeria’s headline inflation, which peaked in 2024, will moderate over the coming quarters.

Stanbic IBTC expects the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to respond with accommodative monetary policy: a cumulative benchmark rate reduction of up to 200 basis points in 2025, followed by as much as 250bps in 2026.

These monetary policy shifts—alongside the removal of legacy protectionist regimes and the gradual crystallisation of the Tinubu administration’s reform agenda—are forecast to consolidate medium-term growth.

Meanwhile, the PMI data for June shows that the private sector, though cooling slightly, remained in expansion territory. The headline PMI registered 51.6 points—marking the seventh consecutive month above the 50-point threshold but retreating from May’s 52.7.

The average PMI reading for the year thus far stands at 53.1. “Business conditions remained in expansionary territory in June,” noted Muyiwa Oni, Head of Equity Research West Africa at Stanbic IBTC Bank.

However, the pace of expansion slowed for the third consecutive month after peaking in March. “Nonetheless, optimism about the 12-month output outlook surged to 83.9 points in June—the highest since August 2022.”

That renewed confidence, according to the report, stems from business expectations of improved financing conditions, new customer acquisition, and sustained policy support.

However, input cost pressures remain elevated, prompting firms—particularly in the manufacturing sector—to pass on rising costs to consumers through higher selling prices.

Employment remained largely stable, though hiring was constrained by tepid demand conditions and ongoing cost management strategies.

As Nigeria continues its economic recalibration, the combination of a more accommodative macroeconomic environment and structural realignment may yet anchor the rebound many analysts had deemed elusive.

The success of the anticipated GDP rebasing exercise, expected to better reflect the country’s informal economy and digital transformation, could offer a much-needed revalidation of Nigeria’s growth narrative.