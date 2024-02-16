Report: Nigeria’s Forex Crisis Fuels Corporate Exodus

Nigeria’s foreign exchange crisis has led to several key global conglomerates leaving the country, according to a report by Bloomberg. The report said less than three years after Nigeria’s former Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, cut the ribbon on Procter & Gamble Co.’s $300 million diaper production line in 2017, the company has closed shop. According to the report, the US consumer goods giant is not alone as in recent months at least three other global conglomerates have announced they are exit- ing Africa’s most populous nation, and second biggest economy. Among them, GSK Plc, Bayer AG and Sanofi SA.

Last year Unilever Plc cut some of the products it was manufacturing in the country. Nestle SA has posted losses from its operations. At the heart of the exodus is a scarcity of the dollars international businesses need to repatriate earnings. The central bank has devalued the naira twice in the past eight months and is still struggling to clear a backlog of demand for greenbacks companies require to pay debts and import raw materials. A near complete absence of a reliable electricity supply and congestion at Nigeria’s ports are compounding the malaise. “It’s news because it’s P&G. It’s news because it’s GSK.

It’s news because they have been in the country for a long time — but there are others that have died quietly,” Segun Ajayi-Kadir, Director General, Manufacturers Association of Nigeria, advocacy group, said on local television after the P&G announcement. “If the current situation doesn’t improve, certainly we’ll have more closures,” he added. The implications for Nigeria are bleak. Its oil-dependent, $394 billion economy is already hobbled by high levels of imports. The corporate exits — $187 million in investment left the country in 2022 compared with an inflow of almost $9 billion in 2011 — will only exacerbate pressure on the naira, which has depreciated 86% over the last eight years, and deal a further blow to long-standing diversification efforts.

President Bola Tinubu has already introduced unpopular polices deemed necessary to revive the economy since taking of- fice in May. He must now convince business that he can staunch the leak of big name multinationals from the country. Taxes and duties are being simplified and a committee has been set up within the office of the vice-president to cut red tape, and there’s a plan to improve infrastructure, according to Temitope Ajayi, a spokesman for the president. Tinubu has also vowed to end jihadist violence and criminality that has made shipping goods in much of the north virtually impossible for many major companies. “They can make a marked difference,” said Pieter Scribante, a South Africa-based senior political economist at Oxford Economics, of the government.

“But it will take time — not a couple of years.” Many companies can’t wait. On Feb. 7, PZ Cussons Plc, a UK-based maker of soap and other personal care products that counts Nigeria as its biggest market slashed its profit expectations for the whole group. Cadbury Nigeria Plc has had to convert loans from its UK parent into equity because it couldn’t find the foreign currency to repay them. Nigeria suffered two recessions in eight years after a drop in prices of crude drained foreign-exchange coffers and Covid struck. Of the 230 million strong population, 130 are now multidimensionally poor, and with inflation at a 27- year high, fewer and fewer Nigerians can afford anything but the basics.

“Twenty years ago, 15 years ago it wasn’t a mi- rage, it was a real business opportunity,” said Adedayo Ademuwagun, a Lagos- based analyst at political risk firm Songhai Advisory of Nigeria. “But given the complications it’s starting to look a lot less attractive,” he added.