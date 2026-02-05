Report: Nigeria’s Financial Markets Brace For N8.61trn Liquidity Windfall

Nigeria’s financial markets are set to receive an estimated N8.61 trillion in liquidity inflows in February 2026, driven largely by maturities from Open Market Operations (OMO), Treasury bills and government bond coupons, according to the February 2026 Monthly Market Report.

The report noted that OMO maturities will remain the dominant liquidity driver, underscoring the continued use of the instrument by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to actively manage system liquidity.

Treasury bill maturities, Federal Government bond coupons, commercial paper redemptions and Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) disbursements are also expected to contribute to inflows during the month.

The Financial Markets Dealers Association (FMDA) said Nigeria’s operating environment remained “liquidity-managed rather than liquidity-driven,” with CBN actions continuing to play a central role in shaping nearterm funding conditions and foreign exchange dynamics.

The association noted that while February inflows could ease funding pressures, their ultimate impact on the naira and money market rates will depend on reinvestment behavior, foreign exchange demand and sterilization measures by the apex bank.

On the global front, the report highlighted rising geopolitical risks around Iran, Venezuela and Kazakhstan, which tightened near-term oil supply expectations and pushed crude prices higher in January.

Firmer oil prices provided some support for Nigeria’s foreign exchange inflows and external reserves, helping to ease pressure on the naira despite weak export volumes. However, heightened global trade and tariff uncertainty continued to weigh on risk appetite and slow cross border capital flows, limiting non-oil foreign exchange inflows into the country.

FMDA also pointed to a broadly easing global monetary policy bias, with key central banks either holding rates or signalling future cuts. This backdrop supported demand for Nigerian fixed-income assets, even as domestic yields remained elevated. Rising oil prices toward the end of January also helped shore up investor sentiment and reduced downside pressure on nairasensitive assets.

Domestically, tight liquidity conditions persisted in January, reinforced by aggressive OMO and Treasury bill mop-ups, which kept interbank rates elevated.

The naira, however, appreciated by an average of 2.47 per cent during the month, trading into the N1,300 per dollar range its strongest level since the second quarter of 2024 supported by firmer oil prices, rising external reserves and a softer US dollar late in the month.

In the equities market, the Nigerian Exchange AllShare Index gained 6.27 per cent in January, lifting yearto-date performance to the same level. FMDA attributed the rally to sustained investor confidence and active institutional participation, noting that the rise in market capitalization alongside higher deal counts pointed to price re-rating, particularly in large-cap stocks listed on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX).