Report: Nigeria’s Financial Market Can’t Meet MSMES’ Funding Demands

The Nigerian financial mar- ket has limited capacity to cater to Micro Small and Medium Enterprises’ (MSME) funding demands such as equity funding, grants, low-cost debt financing and patient capital, a report by the Nigerian National Advisory Board for Impact Investing (NABII) has said.

Entitled, “Investing for Impact in Nigeria: A Deep Dive into Agriculture, Education, and Health Sectors”, the report unveiled at the 6th Annual Convening on Impact Investing in Lagos recently, provided recommendations for investing in MSMEs, and women-owned businesses, and unlocking pension funds to mobilise capital to drive growth in these sectors.

The study conducted by the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) and NABII, supported by the Global Steering Group for Impact Investment (GSG), OTT Impacto and funded by the International Develop- ment Research Centre (IDRC) found that most impact investment in Nigeria comes from international investors and the deals are limited compared to the demand while local investors have the perception that these investments do not translate into financial returns.

It provides valuable insights into investing for impact with policy recommendations for unlocking the potential of the Agriculture, Education, and Health sectors. “This report is an essential step toward understanding the enabling conditions for unlocking investment for impact in Agriculture, Health, and Education.

The Impact Investors Foundation and its partners are committed to improving the awareness, stakeholders’ acceptance and development of enterprises for impact funds,” said Etemore Glover, Chief Executive Officer of the NABII. She added that the report would “further set out the required policies, interventions, and collaboration among key stakeholders that can take the Impact Investing market in Nigeria to the next level.”

The report found that the agriculture ($799.8 million), financial services ($729.69 mil- lion) and energy sectors (372.71 million) have been the most consistent destinations of impact investment for Development Finance Institutions over the past five years while deployment into education and health sectors have halted since 2018.