Report: Nigeria’s Female-Led Startups Hit Lowest Funding Since 2019

New findings from Gatefield report, NarratEQ, has revealed that despite an increase in the number of women launching ventures, funding levels have plunged, with female-led startups across Africa raising four times less than they managed in the previous year, the lowest since 2019.

According to the report, women receive far more mentorship than investment, even as they build a substantial share of the country’s small and medium-sized enterprises.

It added that although Nigeria’s startup ecosystem was seeing rapid growth, however women leading companies remain largely shut out of the capital that fuels innovation. Public Health and Equal opportunity analyst at Gatefield, Saratu Abubakar, noted that in 2024, just two per cent of venture capital went to startups led by women.

Data from industry analyses showed the imbalance was structural and persistent. Out of 614 startups, only 127 (20.7%) are co-founded by women, and just 74 (12.1%) have a female CEO. Women hold less than 10% of leadership roles in the ecosystem.

According to the report, “Nigeria’s startup ecosystem is expanding, and more women are launching companies than ever before. But the funding hasn’t caught up. Men still get most of the money, while women get most of the mentorship.

In 2024, just two per cent of venture capital went to startups led by women.” The funding picture is even more unequal. A Briter Bridges deal-flow report revealed that “between January 2013 and May 2021, every time female founders received $1, male founders received $25.”

And after years of slow gains, women-led firms saw a dramatic decline last year. “In 2024, female founders inAfrica raised four times less than they managed in the previous year—the lowest record since 2019,” the report stated. Gatefield warns that the disparity was not just a gender issue but an economic one.

As the report notes, “Innovation thrives on diversity. Excluding women from resource access slows national competitiveness. It said: “Fewer women in tech means fewer products designed for diverse users and fewer scalable solutions to local problems.

Female founders are major drivers of innovation and employment in Nigeria. Women already dominate the MSME sector and perform impressively. Failing to invest in them within the startup ecosystem is a missed opportunity for growth.”