Report: Nigeria’s Egg Production Revenue To Hit $2.46bn By Year-End

A report from the stable of FSDH Merchant Bank has revealed that situation in the country’s exchange rate market, reduction in poultry feed prices, upcoming harvest season, moderate fuel pump price and others are the major drivers behind the reduction in the net prices of eggs.

Similarly, the FSDH data also projected that Nigeria is expected to earn $2.46 billion as revenue this year, as a leading producer of eggs in the African continent.

New Telegraph sighted the FSDH data on Nigeria’s poultry sector, indicating that net price of crates of eggs in the country dropped sharply by 15 per cent, witnessing a steady drop in prices of poultry feed ingredients.

However, Nigerians are yet to witness the reduction in the net prices of egg in the market, as the poultry farmers blamed this on middlemen trying to ursurp the market in their selfish gains.

Specifically, they said that eggs were still expensive in some parts of the country, like Lagos and others, despite the FSDH data showing that net prices have dropped significantly to about 10 per cent.

Speaking on the report, an economic analyst with FSDH Merchant Bank, Mr. Alimi Vincent, told New Telegraph that what was driving the downward review in the prices of eggs may not be unconnected with the poultry feed ingredients price reduction amidst the upcoming harvest season in the country.

He said: ‘Yeah, that’s correct. Eggs prices are dropping about 15 per cent, and this is mainly due to the drop in price of poultry feed ingredients, as we know, we are crossing into the harvest season, which means, an increase in supply of food stuffs, as well as, the reduction in price of feed.

This is a major component of feed and this runs up to about 70 per cent of the total cost of production of eggs.” “So if you look at it in the real sense, price of feed leads to reduction in production costs of the eggs, allowing the farmers to sell eggs at cheaper price to individuals.

Alongside that encouragement is the inflationary rate in Nigeria, which makes consumers reduce their demand for other commoditie alongside eggs, such as yam, bread and the likes. So the demand for that has reduced the price of grains for the eggs.”

The FSDH official while also reacting to the egg price reduction, but not seen in the prices of chickens in the country, noted that it was correct.

He said: “Using the regular identical trade price that we are able to see between chicken and eggs, we are seeing them going into different directions.

But this is mainly because a commodity like chicken, consumer go for a substitute, such as fish or beef, unlike eggs, which doesn’t really have that much substitutes and options, as compared to the size of chickens.

Aside that, Nigeria is a net importer of chickens. You know, we import chickens a lot into the country.”

According to him “a recent study showed that the exchange rate has been stabilized. So that allows importers to bring chickens at a steady price rate and sell it to the consumers which allows the price to be stable, unlike eggs.

Eggs are more sensitive, directly not links to the price of frozen chickens. So a change in that may probably lead to a change in the price of eggs in the market, unlike that of the chickens.”

While comparing the Nigeria’s $2.46 billion in 2025 eggs revenue projection with that of China’s $72.9 billion revenue from eggs, Vincent stated: “Yeah. We have a lot to actually learn from a country like China.

China is making use of big innovations, in terms of making use of sophisticated technology in their agric sector and their breeding of crops.

“So Nigeria has a lot to learn from China, alongside Brazil too. Brazil is also a major exporter of chickens, and this is usually due to their chains of supply and in their logistics sector too.

But Nigeria has yet to improved on that in terms of good technology network as we see still having issues between the farmers and the middle men selling to the buyers which is resulting to escalating egg prices.”

He added: “We will keep on tracking those prices to make sure it’s stay stable. And maybe, chicken will join the eggs at some point in price reduction too.”

It could be recalled that the Poultry Association of Nigeria (PAN) has been raising the alarm over the possible hike in egg prices, warning that the current price of ₦5,500 per crate could skyrocket to ₦10,000 if urgent measures are not taken to support poultry farmers.

Musa Hakeem, Secretary of PAN’s FCT Chapter, highlighted the rising cost of transportation, exacerbated by the removal of fuel subsidies, and the relentless increase in poultry feed prices as major drivers behind the escalating egg prices.